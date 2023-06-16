The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation invites eligible Arkansas organizations to submit ideas for grants of up to $40,000, starting June 19.
The grants must have the goals of increasing equitable access to dental treatments and education in Arkansas.
The foundation launches its annual signature grant program to support new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental disease treatment or preventive oral care. June is National Oral Health Month.
Applications for Community Grant amounts ranging from $2,500 to $40,000 are accepted through August 18.
Initiatives must serve primarily low-income, uninsured and underserved Arkansans.
"The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to closing oral health equity gaps by partnering with organizations working to do just that," said Sharon Lanier, Ph.D., executive director of the Foundation. "Our grants fund community-focused oral health projects that help reduce tooth decay, gum disease and other dental health issues for Arkansans who experience barriers to accessing dental care. We hope our support will lead to many healthy smiles around the state."
Applicants must be an Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, government agency, school or charitable dental treatment facility. They may request funding for program-specific administrative/staffing costs, capital needs, dental clinic expenses or program-related operational expenses.
Grants are awarded based on the applicants' ability to meet any of these funding goals: support low-cost clinics, provide oral health educational opportunities, support service-connecting organizations, and incorporate oral health into broader social determinants of health.
Selections will be made in November, and grant funds will be issued in January 2024.
Since 2008, the foundation has made more than $25 million in grant funding into Arkansas communities to support oral health education, prevention and treatment programs.