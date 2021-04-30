The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) is still recruiting Arkansans for the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, which ends on May 31.
Before the tourism season kicks off in Arkansas, KAB is challenging Arkansans to register a cleanup or get involved with an event near them.
“There is still plenty of time to get involved in the Great American Cleanup,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB. “We want to encourage all Arkansans to join us in these beautification efforts to help maintain Arkansas’ scenic beauty and improve its livability.”
Since March 1, KAB has been recruiting Arkansans for the nation’s largest community improvement effort to clean up and beautify their communities throughout a multitude of cleanup events. More than 138 cleanups have been registered with nearly 9,000 volunteers since the start of the statewide cleanup initiative.
CLICK HERE to sign up to organize a local cleanup event.
Volunteers are encouraged to properly social distance during cleanup events and use additional safety precautions including not picking up litter with bare hands, wearing bright safety vests along roadways and ensuring children are accompanied by an adult while collecting litter. Additionally, cleanup supplies including disposable gloves, cotton gloves, fluorescent safety vests and "volunteers ahead" signs are available through KAB.