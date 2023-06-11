Arkansas 4-H honored some of its best and brightest leaders on Wednesday, inducting its newest member of the Arkansas 4-H Hall of Fame and announcing 54 new Teen Stars who are leaders in their clubs and communities.
The honors were bestowed during the Arkansas 4-H annual Teen Leader Conference that brings together 100 teenagers from across the state to the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center for leadership development training.
The three-day conference is open to 4-H members ages 14-19 and is designed to help prepare teens for leadership and service responsibilities in their local clubs and counties. In fact, the entire conference is planned and organized by the Arkansas 4-H state officers and 4-H Ambassadors.
“This conference demonstrates the caliber of young leaders we have here in Arkansas,” Arkansas 4-H director Debbie Nistler said. “I’m excited to see what they do in the future as young adult leaders.”
This year’s theme — “Planet Clover” — focuses on creating space for youth to explore ways to develop their leadership skills. The clover is a reference to the 4-H emblem, a four-leaf clover. The youth organized several space-themed activities, including a Flying Saucers cooking challenge, STEM experiments, and a Shooting for the Stars leadership and confidence-building activity.
Ethan Wolcott of Sevier County was inducted into the Arkansas 4-H Hall of Fame, an award reserved for one 4-H member who demonstrates high achievement, commitment and service.
Wolcott has been a 4-H member since 2011 and was a Teen Star, a 4-H Ambassador, a 4-H camp counselor and a two-time finalist for the 4-H Governor’s Award. He and his father started the Sevier County Community Changers 4-H Club, which focuses on community service, Wolcott’s passion. Wolcott has participated in food, clothing and disaster relief drives and has developed leadership skills through community service. One summer Wolcott launched a Be Cool Stay Cool Fan Drive, raising enough money to donate 94 fans to senior citizens in his community.
“It’s surreal,” Wolcott said, shortly after receiving the Hall of Fame award. “I want to use this momentum to continue doing what I’ve been doing — helping my community and sharing 4-H with others.”
Wolcott, 19, recently graduated from Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas where he completed an associate of general studies. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in K-6 education so he can teach history.
Annabelle Ferren of White County was a finalist for the Hall of Fame award. With projects in arts and humanities, she has served as a Teen Star, a 4-H Ambassador and vice president of the Arkansas 4-H officer team. Her community service has involved work with food pantries, animal shelters and Special Olympics.
Arkansas 4-H recognizes its members for outstanding achievement in 4-H projects and activities, leadership and community service with the Teen Star recognition.
This year’s 54 Teen Stars were selected from hundreds of applicants and represent 27 counties. The recognition paves the way for these young people to move into higher positions of leadership as 4-H Ambassadors, who can run for state officer positions. Any Teen Star who is graduating high school can also apply for the $1,000 Zack O. and Jennie D. Jennings Scholarship.
Gracie Goodwin, 15, of Pike County, was enjoying the first day of the conference as a Teen Star.
“I hope to gain leadership skills and knowledge,” she said. “After this, I plan to apply to be an Ambassador.”
Other teens, including Olivia Kossman from Carroll County and Kinslea Fowler, 14, of Prairie County, have already set their sights on running for 4-H state office.
“I’ve been in 4-H for 11 years,” said Kossman, who has animal science projects. “I’ve wanted to be a state officer for a while.”
Other teens were content to listen to speakers and participate in the group activities.
Elijah Gaskin, a member of the Velvet Ridge 4-H Club in White County, has been in 4-H for 10 years and has a public speaking project.
“I’m just here to meet new people and learn to be a better leader,” he said.
Teen Stars from South Arkansas included:
Clark County — Brady Daniell
Columbia County — Dawson Dooly
Hempstead County — Kassidy Beasley
Howard County — Anna McKinnon
Little River County — Chelsea Cowan
Montgomery County — Opal Samons and Sawyer Beggs
Pike County — Gracie Goodwin
Union County — Alena Senn