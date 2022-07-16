Magnolia’s Abilities Unlimited clients are getting help in two direct ways thanks to donations made Thursday by both Leadership Magnolia members and Cadence Bank Foundation representatives.
The $11,388 check from this year’s Leadership Magnolia group will help buy the Abilities workers a new bailer to recycle with at the organization’s recycling center on West University.
Leadership Magnolia President Andrew Hinkle said the members of the group brainstormed about a way to help and Abilities Unlimited came to mind.
“We looked at Abilities not only for recycling efforts which benefits
everyone in the community, but also their store on the square,” Hinkle said. “This will increase their funds and help with the work they do.”
Leadership Magnolia-Columbia County is under the umbrella of the Magnolia Chamber of Commerce and consists of varying numbers of business leaders who sign up each year to enhance the city.
This mission includes improving the quality of life in the community by developing qualified leaders who will address and facilitate solutions to critical issues, according to the Leadership Magnolia website.
The other check to Abilities Unlimited came from the Candence Bank Foundation. The $8,900 gift will stock the food pantry at Abilities
Unlimited’s main location. Cadence Bank Foundation is the new foundation from the former BancorpSouth Bank foundation. BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bank merged last year.
Abilities Unlimited Executive Director Sandra Marlar said both checks will benefit the organization. The bailer will replace one of the seven bailers for cardboard boxes.
Cardboard boxes are the item the workers at the Recycling Center recycle the most. But they also recycle plastic, clothing, newspaper and sheets of papers from various local businesses. Shredding confidential documents is something in which the group takes pride. The documents are kept under lock and key until they are destroyed, and a person who wants to watch while their documents are shredded is welcome to come to the facility, she said.
All recycling is done free of charge. Recycling items can be picked up through the blue bins that are free at the county landfill by city garbage trucks or brought to the recycling center.
Marlar said she is disappointed that more people do not take advantage of the blue bins and recycle at their homes.
“Last year we did 1.3 million pounds of recycling and this year we are going to do close to 2 million,” she said. “If people would recycle like they should, there is no telling what we could do. And people still do not use their blue bins. We want to educate, educate, educate.”
Leadership Magnolia member Trevor Jones said he thinks recycling is important locally and statewide.
“Arkansas is the Natural State, and it should stay natural,” he said.
“Recycling is the easy thing to do, and we need to be doing it.”
Another Leadership Magnolia member, Melissa Smith of Farm Credit of Western Arkansas, said she thinks it is important the group got to help Abilities with the purchase of a new bailer.
“I don’t think we realize how much they do, and they do take in a lot,” said Smith, a financial services specialist.
Joel Hutcheson, an attorney at Bell Boyd & Jameson, who is also a Leadership Magnolia member, said he hopes the bailer purchased by a grant through Leadership Magnolia, helps the recycling efforts for Abilities Unlimited.
“Recycling has become a very important thing to keep our community cleaner and use our resources and as much as we want to invest in recycling, we can do that through Abilities,” Hutcheson said.
The check from the Cadence Bank Foundation will help buy supplies for the 50 clients of the organization as they are provided with a hot breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout their workday. Marlar added that if they run out of food stamps during a month, this money will help them eat until their card is full again.