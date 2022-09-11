The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced plans to award more than $3 million in grants to support more than 420,000 students attending nearly 800 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations.
These funds aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.
Youth Literacy Grants for 2022 included Dumas High School in Arkansas, and Morehouse Parish Schools, Bastrop, LA.
Adults, Family and Summer Reading Grants for 2022 included Friends of the Warren Branch Library in Warren, AR, and the Morehouse Parish Schools, Bastrop, LA.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stands at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”
The DGLF awards grants each year to literacy organizations located within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center as part of its ongoing commitment to improve individuals’ lives through literacy and education.
CLICK HERE for applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle.