Local squadrons of Civil Air Patrol’s Arkansas Wing will host an open house on Saturday, January 14.
“We have units in all four corners of the state: Texarkana, Monticello, Jonesboro, and Rogers, as well as Fort Smith, Mountain Home, and West Memphis. In the center of the state, we have units Russellville, Hot Springs, Conway, and Little Rock,” said Col. Bobby Allison, Arkansas Wing Commander.
“We’re ready to shake off COVID and get back to the business of serving communities, saving lives, and shaping futures”
Allison said he was fortunate to experience the cadet program as a teenager.
“As a former cadet I can tell you the program is outstanding and helped to shape my future and that experience is why I’m still a member to this day.”
Maj. Garrick St. Pierre, who serves not only as the Arkansas Wing Director of Aerospace Education, but also the commander of the Cloverdale School Flight, where he works full time as a teacher, said, “Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is a great opportunity for getting the next generation of young aerospace professionals involved in something greater than themselves. With aerospace and defense being Arkansas’ number one export, these jobs are well paying, and most importantly, they are here in the state.” Civil Air Patrol has opportunities to help today’s youth enter the aerospace industry with STEM kits, career exploration activities, and assistance with cadets earning their private pilot certificate.
CAP’s Cadet Invest program offers financial assistance for cadets to attend encampments, National Cadet Special Activities, and flight programs.
Capt. Michael Probus, director of Cadet Programs stated, “We are looking forward to a full year of fun and exciting activities for our cadets. Three military airshows and a trip to Silver Dollar City to learn about the effects of G-Forces on the body by riding roller coasters are on the list. But the top of the list is Operation Diamond Forge, Arkansas Wing’s summer encampment. Last year, Arkansas made a name for itself within the CAP community by getting their cadets both a Blackhawk Helicopter and a C-130 rides.”
“Cadets have to be 12 years old and not older than 18 to join the cadet program. There is not any other requirement to join, although some activities may have some physical limitations, which we try hard to make as accommodating as possible.”
Lt. Col. Charles Rine, Arkansas Wing Operations Officer, manages a fleet of Cessna 172s and 182s.
“We have nine aircraft throughout the state that we use for a variety of missions,” he said. These include cadet and AFJROTC Orientation flights, Air Force assigned missions for search and rescue, and aerial photography of disaster zones.
“There is typically funding to assist new pilots with becoming qualified Civil Air Patrol pilots. You don’t have to be a pilot to be a part of CAP aircrew; anyone having an interest in flying should reach out to their local squadron this Saturday,” Rine said.
“We are looking to add 100 new members before August 31,” Allison said. “Unlike the military, we do not have a cap on the number of slots we’ve got. Everyone interested in leadership, volunteer service, aerospace, or the military should visit with us this coming weekend.”
CLICK HERE for more information about the Civil Air Patrol’s Arkansas Wing.
Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with 60,000 members nationwide. CAP performs 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives in fiscal year 2021.
Its volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief and counterdrug missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies.
The members play a leading role in Aerospace Education and serve as mentors to more than 25,500 young people currently participating in CAP Cadet Programs.