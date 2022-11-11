There have been some family histories that have been submitted for publication in the Columbia County History Book being compiled and published by the Book Committee on behalf of the Columbia County Library.
The family histories, many with photographs, will come from all across the United States and all areas of the county. All current and former Columbia County residents and their families are invited to preserve their history and photograph in this book. Histories up to 500 words and one photograph will be included free of charge.
Columbia County has been especially responsive with some histories submitted from this community.
There are only a few days left for submissions according to sponsors. For more information contact Columbia County Book Committee Chairman Rhonda Rolen at 870-234-1991.