The Columbia Clovers 4-H community club gathered at Brookshires to learn about budgeting and buying groceries.
4-H members were given a list of groceries to purchase with a set amount of money they were allowed to spend. Their goal was to purchase the items on their list without going over their budget.
All teams were successful in shopping wisely and staying within their budget.
4-H expressed appreciation to Brookshires for allowing the opportunity for Clover members to learn life skills, as well as providing ice cream for each 4-H member.
Columbia Clover’s Club Leaders, Leah Smith and Melissa Smith, coordinated the learning activity.