Spreading the Love

“Spreading the Love” is the theme for the 2023 fundraiser of the Magnolia Junior Charity League’s Provisional Class.

The class is raising funds to benefit the creation of a food pantry at Central Elementary School, sponsored by MJCL.

The Provisional Class has partnered with Sign Gypsies to support the campaign.

Donors will pay a one-time fee for a 24-hour rental of a "Spread the Love" sign. Funds will be used to establish and stock the Central Elementary School Food Pantry.

CLICK THE PHOTO for a “Spreading the Love” registration form.

Provisional Class members are Jillian Haile, Brooke Helm, Elizabeth Liberty, Hannah Lynch, Meredith Machen, Taegan Metcalf, Carisa Owen and Sarah Story.

Contact Machen at 870-904-2580 or Helm at 870-904-4626 for any questions.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Magnolia Junior Charity League.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you