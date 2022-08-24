Southern Christian Mission has met its goal to replace the 24 beds in the men’s area of its shelter for the homeless at 515 W. Monroe in Magnolia.
“We have received more in donations so we are going to replace the beds in the bedrooms,” said David Cole, chairman of the SCM Board of Directors.
“Any money left over we will put back strictly for any more bedbug issues and to purchase the zippered mattress covers for all the beds. People have been more than generous,” Cole said.
The shelter has two housing sections. One is an open dorm for men. Women and children are housing in their own separate rooms.
Cole wrote in the SCM’s recent newsletter that it has received a grant from Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, to replace eight of the mission’s original wooden beds with new metal beds.
Bedbugs were causing a problem at the shelter because they were burrowing into the wooden beds and laying eggs. An infestation a year ago was eradicated but the risk remained so long as the shelter had wooden bed frames.
Southern Christian Mission asked its friends will “sponsor” new beds at a cost of $101.27 each.
The mission remains in almost constant need of cleaning supplies and toiletries, and kitchen supplies.
Anyone who wants to make a monetary donation to the mission may do so at any time by mailing a check to Southern Christian Mission, 515 W. Monroe, Magnolia, AR 71753.