The Magnolia Junior Charity League has thanked Farmers Bank & Trust for the donation of $500 to its 2021 Cram the Bus event.
These funds will be used to purchase school supplies that are distributed to the schools in Columbia County.
“We are so thankful for the generous donation from Farmers Bank & Trust for Cram the Bus. Farmers is always such a huge supporter of Magnolia Junior Charity League and our community, and we are forever thankful for them,” said Shelby O’Donnell, Cram the Bus chairperson.
Cram the Bus will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in front of Wal-Mart in Magnolia, during tax free weekend.
Community members are invited to support the MJCL by donating school supplies or funds for students throughout the year so they are able to be prepared for each class.
CLICK HERE to see a full list of needed supplies at the league’s Facebook page.