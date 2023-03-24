South Arkansas properties are being considered for the Arkansas Register of Historic Places.
The State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the Division of Arkansas Heritage headquarters at 1100 North St., Little Rock.
The board will review properties being presented for consideration for the Arkansas Register of Historic Places. South Arkansas properties on the list:
J.W. Calaway House – Rison, Cleveland County
Cotton Boll Stadium – Monticello, Drew County
The board will review the National Register for these South Arkansas locations:
Henderson State University Historic District – Arkadelphia, Clark County
Attwood House – Fordyce, Dallas County
De Queen and Eastern Railroad Overpass – Lockesburg, Sevier County
The State Review Board is an 11-member committee that works with the State Historic Preservation Program to approve nominations in the National Register of Historic Places. The members are appointed by the governor.