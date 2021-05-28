The public is invited to an “8 Dimensions of Wellness” workshop at 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 11 at the Lelia Enrichment Complex, 600 Lelia Street in Magnolia.
Dr. Kishalay Sinha of UAMS South Regional Campus will be the featured speaker for the event, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas.
A free breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. There will be door prizes.
Seating is limited for social distancing so pre-registration is required. Call Jennifer Ellis at 870-626-3093 or email Nancy Bailey at nbailey@aaaswa.net
The schedule:
10-10:30 -- The Importance of the “8 Dimensions of Wellness,” Dr. Kishalay Sinha of UAMS South Regional Campus
10:30-10:45 – “Caring for Your Kidneys,” video
10:45-11 – “Help for Diabetics,” Barbara Francis, TMS
11-11:30 -- “Personal Protection from Scams”
11:30-Noon – “Drums Alive,” Jennifer Ellis and Nancy Bailey