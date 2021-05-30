More than 200 teams with nearly 800 members racked up 1.35 million minutes of exercise during the eight weeks of the spring edition of Walk Across Arkansas.
Walk Across Arkansas, held twice a year, is a public health event that invites Arkansans to commit to improving their fitness. Participants record the number of minutes they exercise and can gauge their efforts against other teams through an online scoreboard.
This year’s top team was the Marion Robust Walkers of Pulaski County. Rounding out the top 10 teams were:
2. Mixed Bag of Nuts, a team from Franklin County
3. I Walk the Line, Carroll County
4. Recess Racers, Prairie County
5. Evans Fitness, Crittenden County
6. 4 Queens and a King, Franklin County
7. Wonder Women 1, Hempstead County
8. WES Specials of Scott County
9. Pulaski Pacers of Pulaski County, and
10. Flab-U-Less 8 of Crawford County.
The top five counties whose teams recorded the most minutes of exercise are:
1. Crittenden - 222,930
2. Pulaski - 112,073
3. Prairie - 88,739
4. Scott - 77,556
5. Grant - 55,249.
Using a 10-minute mile as a yardstick, Heather Jackson, extension health program assistant for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, translated the minutes to miles.
“Interstate 40 is 284.7 miles one way and our participants walked I-40 473.26 times,” she said. “Or to look at it another way, there are roughly 1,800 miles of hiking trails in Arkansas and our participants walked them 75 times.”
“That’s quite an achievement,” Jackson said.
Participation included a brief post-event survey. Jackson said. 68 percent of the participants said they met the suggested 150-minutes-per-week suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The idea behind Walk Across Arkansas is simple. Commit to eight weeks of exercise and form a good habit,” she said. “I think we saw many people accomplish that goal this spring.”
Registration for the fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas opens August 30. The event runs September 13-November 7.