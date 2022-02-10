Preserve Arkansas needs the public’s help to identify endangered historic places for the 2022 Most Endangered Places List.
The annual list highlights historically and architecturally significant properties throughout the state that are endangered and worthy of preservation. Anyone may nominate buildings, structures, sites, and other places in Arkansas to be considered for inclusion in the list.
The nomination deadline is March 31.
CLICK HERE to nominate an endangered property.
The Most Endangered Places program began in 1999 to raise awareness of the importance of historic properties to the state's heritage. The listed sites reflect threats such as deterioration, neglect, insufficient funds, and insensitive development. The list helps to prioritize statewide advocacy efforts and develop solutions to preservation problems. Preserve Arkansas will announce the 2022 Most Endangered Places List in May during Arkansas Heritage Month and National Preservation Month.
Previous listings include the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home in Dyess, the Thompson Building in Hot Springs, African-American Rosenwald Schools, and Historic County Courthouses throughout the state.
Criteria considered for listing include the degree of a property's local, state, or national significance; a property's eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places, and the imminence and degree of the threat to the property. Nominations are reviewed by a committee of historians, preservationists, and architects before a determination is made.
Nomination information and program guidelines may be found at PreserveArkansas.org. Nominations, photographs, and support materials may be submitted via an online form or by email. For more information, call 501-372-4757 or email rpatton@preservearkansas.org.