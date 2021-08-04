The Columbia County Cattlemen's Association will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 19 in the Cal Partee Room at BancorpSouth.
A taco and fajita bar are on the menu. People who attend should bring desserts.
Members are asked to pay their dues if they have not already done so.
All current members and potential members are invited to attend.
Event sponsor is Farm Credit.
CLICK HERE to read more Community News on our website. Tell your friends and family that thanks to our advertisers, they can read news for free on our website.
Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com
CLICK HERE to find us on Facebook.
CLICK HERE to follow us on Twitter @Magnolia_Report