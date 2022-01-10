South Arkansas historic sites will be among those receiving honors on January 28 from Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation.
The citations will be part of the Arkansas Preservation Awards at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation of awards with emcee David Ware at 7 p.m.
The Arkansas Preservation Awards are made possible by the generous support of Clements and Associates Architecture, Inc., the Division of Arkansas Heritage, the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design, and a host of additional sponsors.
The following is a complete list of the honorees:
Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement
Award: Gary W. Clements, AIA, North Little Rock
Excellence in Heritage Preservation Award: Washington County Oral History Project
Excellence in Preservation through Rehabilitation
Award: Old Jail Bed and Breakfast, Historic Washington State Park
Excellence in Preservation through Restoration
Award: Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, Morrilton
Honorable Mention: 26 W. Center, Fayetteville
Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education
Award: Bob Keltner, Little Rock
Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Advocacy
Award: Marshall Ray, Jacksonville
Ned Shank Award for Outstanding Preservation Publication
Award: Arkansas Made: A Survey of the Decorative, Mechanical, and Fine Arts Produced in Arkansas through 1950, 2nd Edition by Swannee Bennett, Jennifer Carman, and William B. Worthen, published by the University of Arkansas Press.
Excellence in Personal Projects
Award: James and Ann Ballard Bryan, Little Rock
Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse
Award: The ARTSpace and ARTWORKS on Main, Pine Bluff
Honorable Mention: Ellis Building / Atlas Restaurant, Fayetteville
Outstanding Preservation Reporting in the Media
Award: Jim Pfeifer, AIA, Little Rock
Outstanding New Construction in a Historic Setting
Award: Hill Station, Little Rock
Honorable Mention: Alpha Delta Pi Sorority House, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Honorable Mention: The Haywood, El Dorado
Outstanding Work by a Craftsperson
Award: Justin Elbert, Little Rock
Honorable Mention: Renaissance Roofing, Rockford, IL
Outstanding Service in Neighborhood Preservation
Award: The Events Center at Fairview Park, Camden