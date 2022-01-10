Preserve Arkansas

South Arkansas historic sites will be among those receiving honors on January 28 from Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation.

The citations will be part of the Arkansas Preservation Awards at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation of awards with emcee David Ware at 7 p.m.

The Arkansas Preservation Awards are made possible by the generous support of Clements and Associates Architecture, Inc., the Division of Arkansas Heritage, the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design, and a host of additional sponsors.

The following is a complete list of the honorees:

Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement

Award: Gary W. Clements, AIA, North Little Rock

Excellence in Heritage Preservation Award: Washington County Oral History Project

Excellence in Preservation through Rehabilitation

Award: Old Jail Bed and Breakfast, Historic Washington State Park

Excellence in Preservation through Restoration

Award: Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, Morrilton

Honorable Mention: 26 W. Center, Fayetteville

Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education

Award: Bob Keltner, Little Rock

Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Advocacy

Award: Marshall Ray, Jacksonville

Ned Shank Award for Outstanding Preservation Publication

Award: Arkansas Made: A Survey of the Decorative, Mechanical, and Fine Arts Produced in Arkansas through 1950, 2nd Edition by Swannee Bennett, Jennifer Carman, and William B. Worthen, published by the University of Arkansas Press.

Excellence in Personal Projects

Award: James and Ann Ballard Bryan, Little Rock

Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse

Award: The ARTSpace and ARTWORKS on Main, Pine Bluff

Honorable Mention: Ellis Building / Atlas Restaurant, Fayetteville

Outstanding Preservation Reporting in the Media

Award: Jim Pfeifer, AIA, Little Rock

Outstanding New Construction in a Historic Setting

Award: Hill Station, Little Rock

Honorable Mention: Alpha Delta Pi Sorority House, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Honorable Mention: The Haywood, El Dorado

Outstanding Work by a Craftsperson

Award: Justin Elbert, Little Rock

Honorable Mention: Renaissance Roofing, Rockford, IL

Outstanding Service in Neighborhood Preservation

Award: The Events Center at Fairview Park, Camden

