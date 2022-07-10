Harbor House Inc. Prevention Programs will hold its Annual Region 10 Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the Arkansas Convention Center in TexARKana.
The theme will be “Adult & Youth Leadership: Using Community Leadership to Leverage Community Resources.”
Speakers and presenters include Bishop Johnny Riley Jr, pastor of the Mount Orange Missionary Baptist Church and president of Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas; Rukaya Alrubaye, a member of the 2021 Arkansas
Razorbacks Family of the Year and Youth-to-Youth Prevention presenter; and Brittany Gilmore, Sevier County Community and Court Peer.
Lunch will be provided by the Lunch Box of Texarkana. Go to Eventbrite.com to reserve a free tucket.
The event is sponsored by Harbor House Inc. and RAAD -- Rise Against Alcohol and Drugs.