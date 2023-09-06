A spaghetti fundraiser for Lee Mills will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Childcare Center, 1019 E. North in Magnolia.
Tickets are $13. Call Darla Bailey at 318-433-9895. Tickets may also be purchased at S&S Home Center.
People may get either chicken or regular spaghetti, green beans, dessert and bread.
Mills is a Columbia County resident with a progressive and complicated illness that is keeping him from working to support himself and his grandchildren. Friends and community members are joining together to raise funds to help him cover his financial needs while his medical team works to find the root cause of his illness.