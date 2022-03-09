Columbia County 4-H recently conducted the 2022 Foods O’Rama at the Extension Office.
Participants brought their best recipes and competed for top honors in the Party (P) and Main (M) Dish commodity categories of: Beef, Breads, Dairy, Egg and Rice.
Winners in the Senior Division (14-19) included Judd Samples who won Beef (P), Breads (P) and Egg (M) and placed 2nd in Dairy (M) and Taylor Miller who won Dairy (M) and was the Overall Point Winner for the entire event.
Junior winners included Joseph Smith in Beef (P); Lexi Samples in Breads (M), 3rd in Dairy (P); Nora Smith in Breads (P) and high point junior and Dawson Dooly in Dairy (P) and 2nd in Breads (M). Junior Marley Linville placed 2nd in Dairy (P) and Aiden Watson placed 4th in Dairy (P).
Cloverbud winners were Holland Dooly, McKamie Jean and Jace Watson.
State Sen. Charles Beckham and Columbia County Cattlemen’s President Jerry Stamps were judges.
4-H Foods O’Rama is a fun way of learning about nutrition and food safety. Targeted life skills include healthy lifestyle choices, disease prevention, critical thinking and decision making, communication, wise use of resources and planning and organizing. 4-Hers strive to show knowledge and skills in planning balanced meals and selecting, purchasing and preparing foods.
For information about Columbia County 4-H, contact the Columbia County Extension Office at 870-235-3720.