The Arkansas Historical Association has issued its annual awards.

The Arkansas Historical Association has announced the following awards and recognitions at its 80th annual awards program for 2021, which was virtual this year.

Lifetime Achievement Award

2020

Bill Gatewood (Little Rock) – Steadfast stewardship over one of Arkansas’s most important historic sites, the Old State House

Rex Nelson (Little Rock) – Devotion to and promotion of all things Arkansas

Pat Ramsey (Conway) – Resolute leadership and guidance of Arkansas History Day

2021

Ann Early (Fayetteville; W. Yarmouth, MA) – Role in Arkansas’s archeological and historical communities

Kenneth C. Barnes (Conway) – Extraordinary contribution to scholarship

Award of Merit 2020

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette – “Pages From The Past” articles chronicling 200 years of the Arkansas Gazette

Tom Dillard Advocacy Award

Jerry B. Hogan (Fayetteville) – Commitment and willingness to confront the challenges facing the preservation of Washington County history

J. G. Ragsdale Book Award for the best book-length study in Arkansas history:

Brooks Blevins (Violet Hill) – A History of the Ozarks, Volume 2: The Conflicted Ozarks

University of Illinois Press – publisher

James H. Atkinson Award for excellence in the teaching of Arkansas History:

Ricky Manes (Fulbright Junior High, Bentonville) – Excellence in the teaching of Arkansas History

Lucille Westbrook Award for the best manuscript essay on a local Arkansas topic:

Michael Anthony (Fayetteville) – Outstanding contribution to local Arkansas history in his essay “‘Otherwise You Will Have to Suffer the Consequences’: The Catcher Race Riot of 1923”

Violet B. Gingles Award for the best manuscript essay on an Arkansas history topic:

Revis Edmonds (Jonesboro) – Outstanding contribution to Arkansas history in his essay “Academic Freedom and Arkansas Culture: Three Modern Controversies”

James L. Foster & Billy W. Beason Award for best master’s thesis or doctoral dissertation in Arkansas history:

Tessa Evans –Outstanding contribution to Arkansas history with her dissertation “From Native Ground to Underground: Political & Rival Cultural Landscapes at the Arkansas Post, 1686-1850” (University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN)

Walter L. Brown County and Local Journal Awards:

Best County or Local Journal to The Stream of History, published by Jackson County Historical Society (Newport)

Honorable Mention as Runner-Up for Best County or Local Journal to The Independence County Chronicle, published by Independence County Historical Society (Batesville)

Best Use of Graphics to The Record, published by Garland County Historical Society (Hot Springs)

Best Article in a County or Local Journal to Cherisse Jones-Branch (Jonesboro), “Pickens W. Black, Sr.: The Baron of Blackville, Ark., 1861-1955” The Stream of History, Jackson County Historical Society

Best Biography, Autobiography, or Memoir to Joshua Cobbs Youngblood (Fayetteville), “‘Miss Lessie’ Was There: Fayetteville’s Renowned Organizer and Newspaper Woman, Lessie Stringfellow Read” Flashback, Washington County Historical Society

Best Family History to Dan Durning (Blaine, WA), “Pulaski County’s German-Bohemian Emigrants from Asch: The Geyer, Reichart, and Penzel Families, 1848-1861” Pulaski County Historical Review, Pulaski County Historical Society

Best Church History to Lindsey J. Irvin (Sheridan), “Through the Decades: Grant County Churches” Grassroots, Grant County Museum

Best Community History to Caroline Speir (Fort Smith), “From Cuba to Fort Chaffee: The ‘Marielitos’” The Journal, Fort Smith Historical Society

Best School History to Glenda Campbell Frank (posthumous), “Nostalgia About Hurie Schools” The Journal, Johnson County Historical Society

Best Business History to Jim Lynch (Little Rock), “John Sobotka, Little Rock’s Bohemian Broom Maker” Pulaski County Historical Review, Pulaski County Historical Society

Best Edited Document to David Sesser (Arkadelphia), “‘We saw a beautiful town,’ Union Soldiers’ Impressions of Arkadelphia during the Camden Expedition” Clark County Historical Journal, Clark County Historical Association

Best Newsletter to White County Historical Society News, White County Historical Society (Searcy)

The association will hold its annual meeting in Magnolia on April 21-23, 2022.

