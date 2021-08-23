The Arkansas Historical Association has announced the following awards and recognitions at its 80th annual awards program for 2021, which was virtual this year.
Lifetime Achievement Award
2020
Bill Gatewood (Little Rock) – Steadfast stewardship over one of Arkansas’s most important historic sites, the Old State House
Rex Nelson (Little Rock) – Devotion to and promotion of all things Arkansas
Pat Ramsey (Conway) – Resolute leadership and guidance of Arkansas History Day
2021
Ann Early (Fayetteville; W. Yarmouth, MA) – Role in Arkansas’s archeological and historical communities
Kenneth C. Barnes (Conway) – Extraordinary contribution to scholarship
Award of Merit 2020
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette – “Pages From The Past” articles chronicling 200 years of the Arkansas Gazette
Tom Dillard Advocacy Award
Jerry B. Hogan (Fayetteville) – Commitment and willingness to confront the challenges facing the preservation of Washington County history
J. G. Ragsdale Book Award for the best book-length study in Arkansas history:
Brooks Blevins (Violet Hill) – A History of the Ozarks, Volume 2: The Conflicted Ozarks
University of Illinois Press – publisher
James H. Atkinson Award for excellence in the teaching of Arkansas History:
Ricky Manes (Fulbright Junior High, Bentonville) – Excellence in the teaching of Arkansas History
Lucille Westbrook Award for the best manuscript essay on a local Arkansas topic:
Michael Anthony (Fayetteville) – Outstanding contribution to local Arkansas history in his essay “‘Otherwise You Will Have to Suffer the Consequences’: The Catcher Race Riot of 1923”
Violet B. Gingles Award for the best manuscript essay on an Arkansas history topic:
Revis Edmonds (Jonesboro) – Outstanding contribution to Arkansas history in his essay “Academic Freedom and Arkansas Culture: Three Modern Controversies”
James L. Foster & Billy W. Beason Award for best master’s thesis or doctoral dissertation in Arkansas history:
Tessa Evans –Outstanding contribution to Arkansas history with her dissertation “From Native Ground to Underground: Political & Rival Cultural Landscapes at the Arkansas Post, 1686-1850” (University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN)
Walter L. Brown County and Local Journal Awards:
Best County or Local Journal to The Stream of History, published by Jackson County Historical Society (Newport)
Honorable Mention as Runner-Up for Best County or Local Journal to The Independence County Chronicle, published by Independence County Historical Society (Batesville)
Best Use of Graphics to The Record, published by Garland County Historical Society (Hot Springs)
Best Article in a County or Local Journal to Cherisse Jones-Branch (Jonesboro), “Pickens W. Black, Sr.: The Baron of Blackville, Ark., 1861-1955” The Stream of History, Jackson County Historical Society
Best Biography, Autobiography, or Memoir to Joshua Cobbs Youngblood (Fayetteville), “‘Miss Lessie’ Was There: Fayetteville’s Renowned Organizer and Newspaper Woman, Lessie Stringfellow Read” Flashback, Washington County Historical Society
Best Family History to Dan Durning (Blaine, WA), “Pulaski County’s German-Bohemian Emigrants from Asch: The Geyer, Reichart, and Penzel Families, 1848-1861” Pulaski County Historical Review, Pulaski County Historical Society
Best Church History to Lindsey J. Irvin (Sheridan), “Through the Decades: Grant County Churches” Grassroots, Grant County Museum
Best Community History to Caroline Speir (Fort Smith), “From Cuba to Fort Chaffee: The ‘Marielitos’” The Journal, Fort Smith Historical Society
Best School History to Glenda Campbell Frank (posthumous), “Nostalgia About Hurie Schools” The Journal, Johnson County Historical Society
Best Business History to Jim Lynch (Little Rock), “John Sobotka, Little Rock’s Bohemian Broom Maker” Pulaski County Historical Review, Pulaski County Historical Society
Best Edited Document to David Sesser (Arkadelphia), “‘We saw a beautiful town,’ Union Soldiers’ Impressions of Arkadelphia during the Camden Expedition” Clark County Historical Journal, Clark County Historical Association
Best Newsletter to White County Historical Society News, White County Historical Society (Searcy)
The association will hold its annual meeting in Magnolia on April 21-23, 2022.