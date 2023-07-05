Editor’s Note: magnoliareporter.com generally pays little attention to grant awards outside South Arkansas. We do occasionally publish news about them to encourage local organizations to make future applications.
AARP Arkansas announced that five organizations throughout the state will share $51,000 in funding through the 2023 Community Challenge Grants.
The awards are part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide.
Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults aged 50 and older.
“AARP Arkansas is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said AARP Arkansas State Director Ashley McBride. “We look forward to supporting quick-action projects that will jumpstart long-term change in their communities, especially for Arkansans 50-plus.”
Projects funded in Arkansas include:
Grace Gardening, Inc. -- This project will support a community garden program that provides raised beds and ergonomic benches to accommodate older gardeners, while also offering summer "Yoga in the Garden" sessions.
Breakin Bread Community Kitchen -- This project will help make needed infrastructure improvements to the largest free meal site in the county, which primarily serves low-income older adults.
Cabot Animal Support Services -- This project will create a "Crops and Canines" program, enabling older adults to grow their own food while enjoying the company of supervised dogs to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.
Central Arkansas Library System Foundation -- This project will increase digital literacy among older adults by creating a mobile tech classroom that staff can take into assisted living facilities to conduct workshops on how to operate devices such as smartphones and tablets.
WSBZ Farms -- This project will advance rural agriculture and support socially disadvantaged small farmers aged 50-plus by installing a greenhouse, sharing germinated plants and providing a prep station with equipment to clean and package produce.
AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program’s quick-action nature, projects must be completed by November 30.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the AARP’s Livable Communities program.
The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those age 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Arkansas has awarded 22 grants and $254,084 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.