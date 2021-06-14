Magnolia Junior Charity League has announced its newest community project, “Little Free Libraries.”
Little Free Libraries is a free gift exchange with the purpose of encouraging reading, building community, and expanding 24/7 access for all regardless of time, space, school affiliation, age, or privilege.
If you see a book you’d like to read at a Little Free Library location in Magnolia, take it. When you’re finished, share it with a friend, bring it back to the Little Free Library, or leave it in another Little Free Library.
The Little Free Libraries are currently stocked with children’s books but it’s up to everyone to keep the libraries full of good reads. Bring books to share when you can, and continue being a friend of Little Free Libraries across the community.
MJCL has placed five Little Free Libraries across Columbia County. You can find one at the following locations:
-- East Side Park in Magnolia
-- Full Faith Community Baptist Church off Ellen Street in Magnolia
-- Southern Arkansas University Community Playground
-- Emerson City Hall
-- Taylor Community Park
The Magnolia Junior Charity League said in a statement that the nation faces a literacy crisis. More than 30 million adults cannot read or write above a third-grade level.
Studies have shown that books in the hands of children have a meaningful impact on improving literacy. The more books in or near the home, the more likely a child will learn and love to read.
The Magnolia Junior Charity League encourages parents to make sure the books your child takes are age appropriate. The MJCL is not responsible for what someone may leave in or donate to the Little Free Libraries.