The HEALTH Coalition of Columbia County will present its 7th Annual Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Columbia County Courthouse lawn.
The Life Share bus will be there taking blood donations with a goal of at least 8 donors along with many other vendors included Harbor House, Compassion's Foundation, Inc, The Caring Place, Area Agency on Aging, and MRMC.
There will be a free hotdog lunch for the 1st 100 participants, along with door prizes.
Vendors will have information on public health happenings in Columbia County.