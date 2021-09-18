The South Arkansas Center on Aging at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host its annual "Head 2 Toe" drive-through health fair in El Dorado on September 23 for senior adults.
The health fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Champagnolle Landing Senior Center, 910 Champagnolle Road, in El Dorado.
Participants will remain in their vehicle as they move through the health fair line and visit with vendors. CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and facemasks.
Flu shots and blood pressure checks will be available, in addition to educational handouts and giveaways. Registration is not required, but participants will need to bring their identification and insurance card to receive a flu shot.