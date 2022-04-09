It seems as if prayers are being answered for Lakyn Stroder, a Magnolia ninth grader who was involved in a near-fatal accident on March 24 in Florida.
Lakyn was hit by a pizza delivery driver as she was attempting to walk through the crosswalk to get to the beach while on a surprise birthday trip to Okaloosa Island.
On Thursday, Lakyn and her mother Elaina Jones received the green light from Sacred Heart Pediatric ICU in Pensacola to have Lakyn moved to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where she could be closer home and to her friends and family.
“She is doing so well. She tries to blow kisses. We are so amazed by her progress,” Jones said.
Lakyn got to take the first flight of her life going to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Jones said it went great. A family friend, Todd Adams, a former paramedic who is now director of aviation at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, was there to help her get on the ambulance and it was nice to see a familiar face, Jones said.
Her grandmother, Barbara Hicks White, a respiratory therapist at Marshall’s Home Medical in Magnolia, said before Lakyn left Florida, she had surpassed the expectations of the neurosurgeon who first cared for her.
“Doctors have come in here just to watch her. The neurosurgeon said there was a 90 to 95 percent chance she would never speak again because of the cognitive damage on her right side,” White said. “He just stood in her room and watched her with awe. She picked up both her knees and he felt like he had witnessed a miracle.”
White said the neurosurgeon wasn’t even scheduled to work the day he came to visit Lakyn, but just had heard about her progress and wanted to see it for himself.
Lakyn had been thrown about 30 feet in the crash which broke her femur in half and caused two fractures in her pelvis and fractured her tail bone. She had a grade three liver laceration, a lacerated kidney, bruised lungs, and her right lung had a bad contusion. Between being airlifted from Fort Walton Beach to Sacred Heart, she had a stroke.
But Lakyn no longer has a ventilator breathing for her, as she can do it on her own. She can now eat soft pureed foods such as pudding and apples sauce, and even got some “contraband” from her grandmother.
“When she saw my Dr. Pepper, her eyes popped open and she started reaching for it,” White said. “I may or might not have slipped her some. She took a sip and she loved it.”
People who know about Lakyn’s story from Facebook posts are now praying for her all over the world. White said people as far away as Britain, Australia, Africa, Mexico, and Canada have been sending prayers for Lakyn to have a full recovery.
On Wednesday night, a prayer vigil was held at the park in front of Magnolia Regional Medical Center. White said about 40 people came out to lift Lakyn up in prayer. Elaina Jones, an LPN nurse in Magnolia Family Medical Clinic, said she was so touched by the outpouring of support that was coming from the place she worked and others who are thinking about her daughter.
Hadley Stansell, Kaiden Hearnsberger and Phobe Atkinson, who also attend school with Lakyn where on the trip when she got hit, attended the vigil and are heading to Little Rock to visit their best friend soon, Jones said.
Jones said occupational therapy and speech therapy has started and is going OK.
“They actually got her to count, and she counted to five or six. Then they did the ABCs with her and would stop on certain letters and ask her what was next,” Jones said.
Besides some Dr. Pepper that her grandmother snuck to her, Lakyn has also had sweet tea and called it “yummy.” She uses the words no and no way often. She has sat up in her bed and looked at piles of cards sent all over for her, and she has been looking at everything she can on social media.
Meanwhile fundraisers for Lakyn continue to pop up.
There is an Easter Pie Fundraiser for the Stroder family that includes apple pies, blackberry pies and cherry pies. Pies are $30 and should be ordered soon because they will be ready April 14-15 for pick up. Pies can be ordered on the post on Facebook. The fundraiser will also be on Lisa Ursery-Standridge’s page.
On Sonya Eads’ page, purple decals are being advertised that demonstrate the Luv 4 Lak and #Sassy Warrior, which has become her nickname through this trying time. The decals are $5 and can be picked up at Kelso in Magnolia or the Vinyl Bootlegger in Waldo. They can also be shipped. For more information call Chris Eads at (870) 904-1634.
Another fundraiser is being offered through the Butters’ Bake Shop in Wake Village from April 14 to May 14. Any order placed during that time would have half of the total payment donated to the family for expenses. The business does have shipping if needed. To find out more about this fundraiser, call (903) 370-1089 or visit their Facebook page at Butters’ Bake Shop.
In Emerson, a fundraiser to have a teacher kiss a pig at a later announced date. There are jars in the elementary and high school offices where the money can be donated up until April 15.
Those who go to Luv 4 Lak on Facebook will notice a photograph of Lakyn standing in front of angel wings. This picture was taken just a little while before the accident, explained White. Another unusual thing that happened that day was near the mural where the photo was taken. Lakyn had gone into an antique shop and spotted a man who looked like her grandfather, Kenny Clark, who she called “Pops.” Clark died when Lakyn was five-years-old.
“She came and got me and said we’ve got to find the man who looks like Pops to take his picture, but we never found him,” White said. “I was outside sitting down eating fudge and I never saw a man like that walking out of the store. I remembered this incident later when I was in the shower, and I had cold chills.”
White does believe the man who Lakyn saw was an angel representing Pops. And she feels that anyone who needs a boost in their faith should just look at their family.
“I would tell anyone in this world who doesn’t believe in God and the power of prayer, they need to follow Lakyn’s story,” she said. “This is one of the highest and lowest incidents of our lives, but it’s also been one of the biggest blessings.”