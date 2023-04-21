Kids Summer Camp for youths in grades 1-6 will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-30 at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia.
Participants must have completed kindergarten. Children must sign-up in person at the club.
The camp will include real life skills, cooking, automotive knowledge, money skills, public speaking, art classes, computer classes, sports, water days and more. Lunch will be served and a camp T-shirt is included.
A limited number of spots are available. The fee is $200 per child, $175 per child after the second sibling, and $150 per child after three or more siblings.
Call Victoria Erwin, 870-234-3300, for more information.