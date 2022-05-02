The Area Agency on Aging’s 2022 Pathways to Wellness workshop is scheduled to be held Friday, May 13 at Lelia Enrichment Complex, 600 Lelia St.
The workshop begins with registration and breakfast from 9:30-10:00 a.m., and ends with door prizes at noon.
The Pathways to Wellness workshop will begin with “The Many Benefits of Physical Fitness/ Exercise,” presented by Dr. Kishalay Sinha of UAMS South Regional Campus. Next, because chronic kidney disease (CKD) is fairly wide-spread although rarely discussed, is a video on “Caring for Your Kidneys,” to help individuals learn the keys to preserving the health of these critical organs.
Following this will be a segment on diabetes.
Wrapping up the workshop will be a demo and group participation of Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi for Life, a simple exercise combining gentle movements with a breathing technique.
The event is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, Inc., and UAMS South Regional Campus.
For more information or to pre-register, email Cadee Davis at cdavis@aaaswa.net or call toll free, 800-272-2127, Ext. 118 or 870-626-3093 and leave a voicemail.