Columbia County 4-H member Dawson Dooly has been recognized as an Arkansas 4-H Teen Star for his outstanding achievement in 4-H projects and activities, leadership, and community service.
Dooly has been active in Columbia County 4-H for 10 years. He currently serves as interim vice president and secretary for Community Kids 4-H Club, and secretary for Columbia County 4-H Teen Leaders. He is continually involved in community service, showing livestock as one of his 4-H projects, as well as various leadership roles within the county’s 4-H programs. Dooly is the son of Shawn and Amber Dooly.
The Arkansas 4-H Teen Star Program is a recognition program for outstanding achievement in the areas of 4-H projects and activities, leadership, and community service. The Teen Star program is a gateway to higher levels of leadership within Arkansas 4-H. The Teen Stars become eligible for Ambassador, who then become eligible for State Officership.
Teen Stars who are graduating high school seniors are able to apply for the $1,000 Zack O. and Jennie D. Jennings scholarship, which is awarded at the Arkansas 4-H State O-Rama each July. 4-H is the premier youth development program conducted by the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service.
Honorees will be recognized during the Teen Star/Hall of Fame banquet at the statewide Teen Leader Conference on June 7, held at the Arkansas 4-H Center.