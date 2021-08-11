A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, sponsored by the Kappa Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
The Charles R. Drew Annual Blood Drive will provide blood for someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery, or suffering through a traumatic accident.
Donors will receive a LifeShare T-shirt while supplies last.
For more information, contact Silbert Hyndman at 614-949-2176.
CLICK HERE to read more Community News on our website. Tell your friends and family that thanks to our advertisers, they can read news for free on our website.
Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com