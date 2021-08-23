Gina Bunch, owner and founder of Sassy Seconds in Texarkana has revealed the true reason she started the store over 10 years ago.
Her story outlines how the bullying of her daughter created a foundation of hope for others in the local community in need of name brand items, with a low price to dress themselves and their children.
“I have thought about this a lot over the last few days, about whether or not I wanted to open up about how this store came to be. No one really knows why I did this except for my daughter, not even my close family knows.
“When my daughter was 11, she experienced cruel and heartbreaking bullying in one of our local schools for the way she dressed. We had three children at the time, and we couldn’t always afford to buy our children the nicest name brand clothing. Other children took notice of my childrens’ attire and began to bully our daughter.
“She would come home daily with tears in her eyes, and would constantly beg for me to home-school her, so she didn’t have to continue to experience the pain of bullying. I decided enough was enough, and removed her from the district and placed her in a home-schooling program.
“However, in order for us to afford the homeschool program, I had to find a job of my own. With a leap of faith, and with the incredible support from Mr. King, who ran the McKnight center where our first store was located, I was able to open up a 1,000 square foot business selling and taking in consigned clothing and donated items from our community members,” said Bunch.
