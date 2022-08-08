The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, August 25.
During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims.
The clinic will be 4-6 p.m.
To schedule a timeslot, veterans are asked to call 501-370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 24.
VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties.
VA recently added three presumptive disability conditions related to toxic exposure: asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis. Military service members may have been exposed to a variety of airborne hazards or contaminants resulting in one or more of these presumptive conditions and potentially other related medical conditions while on active duty in Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria, and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War from September 19, 2001 to present, or the Southwest Asia theater of operations from August 2, 1990 to present.
During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office are available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.