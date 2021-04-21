The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) is accepting sponsorship applications for health-related events to be hosted through the end of 2021.
Applicants may receive up to $5,000 in funding.
To apply, applicants can download and complete all required documents from AMHC’s website. CLICK HERE to apply.
Applications must be submitted via email to Onekia Freeman at Onekia.Freeman@arkansas.gov by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Any applications received after this date and time will not be accepted.
It is the intent of the AMHC to collaborate with community-based organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and others to address health problems that disproportionately affect minorities in Arkansas. In an effort to facilitate the development of new and innovative approaches to promote health and prevent disease in these communities, the AMHC regularly offers sponsorships in a competitive application process.