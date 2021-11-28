Lois Ann Franklin was born in Smackover in 1935, and is the only daughter of James L. and Catherine Lois Terrell Franklin of Village, and later McNeil. She is pictured here in about 1940, and is a fourth-generation South Arkansan, as her mother, maternal grandmother, and maternal great-grandmother all were born and resided in this area.
She is retired from the Magnolia Public School System and currently makes her home in Magnolia where she is the wife of Mr. Bobby H. Staten.
