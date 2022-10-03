The Columbia County Library is sponsoring a county history book.
CLICK THE PDF below for a four-page brochure with more details.
The book will feature community histories written by Mike Gee, local historian.
All people with ties to Columbia County may submit family histories for publication. The brochure includes sample histories and tips for preparing a family historical sketch not to exceed 500 words. The family history and photo will be included in the book free of charge.
Businesses and churches may also include their history for a per page fee.
The Columbia County Library is sponsoring a new book documenting the history of Columbia County and its people, from its founding to today.
The “Columbia County, Arkansas History & Families Book” will feature all aspects of communities, churches, businesses, farms, organizations, and more, plus hundreds of family histories, past and present.
The book will contain material from 1852 through 2023, with approximately 200 to 300 pages. The hardback, library quality, smyth-sewn 8-1/2 x 11-inch book will be bound in an rich green, swirl-grained leatherette cover with a gold foil-stamped seal depicting Columbia County’s historic courthouse on the front, and gold on the spine.
Family histories are welcome, even if your family just recently moved to the community. It is free to be included.
Give the date your family came to Columbia County, where they originated, and vocation before settling here. Tell about any interesting stories from childhood, include marriages, children, jobs, military, education, organization memberships, etc.
The family history must be written in 500 words or less. There will be a charge of 15¢ per word for all over 500. Submit your story typed on 8 1/2 by 11 inch paper, double spaced if possible, or digitally at: ColumbiaCountyBook@AcclaimPress.com .
Send one photograph (current or historic) to be used with your family story; any extra photos can be included for $15 per photo. Because the photograph will be handled many times, send a professional copy that is not valuable or irreplaceable.
Write in pencil your name and address on the back of all pictures. Indicate the names of people, date, and caption for the picture. Your material will be returned when the book is completed.
The historical book is available on a pre-sale basis only at $59.95. Checks should be made out to “Columbia County History & Families Book.”
Orders must be made in advance of publication since only a limited number will be printed.
Drop off material at Columbia County Library, 2057 N. Jackson, Magnolia.
The deadline of October 30, 2022 has been set for submitting histories and photos.
For more information contact Columbia County Library at 870-234-1991.