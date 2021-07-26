While many young people watched movies and played on their phones this summer, a group of cousins who attend Magnolia School District got an education about agriculture instead.
The group, ranging in age from 5 to 17, were all selected by Free Union Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Billy Williams to participate in the six-week summer program including topics such as forestry and growing their own plants.
Earlier in July, the students were driven to a wooded area outside of Magnolia for lessons about forestry from Krissy Kimbro, a forester and Urban Forestry Program Coordinator at Arkansas Forestry Division.
As Kimbro asked students to sit down, she instructed them to watch out for Rhus radicans, and asked if any of them knew what that was.
“Poison ivy,” said Liberty Dority.
For this, she earned a smile from Kimbro and a water bottle prize from the Arkansas Forestry Division.
“Our plan is to avoid this -- leaves of three let it be,” Kimbro said to the students.
During her presentation Kimbro covered forest fires -- both the need for them and the danger of them, along with how to count the rings of a tree to determine its age, and the importance of managing timber.
Earlier in their program, the students learned how to use a raised bed for vegetable plantings, and how difficult it can be to grow food in the summer heat.
The Free Union Church program is interlinked with University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s “Keeping it in the Family Small Farm Program.” This program is a part of UAPB’s School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Science.
In addition, there is another program called “Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention,” said Kandi Williams, who works for the UAPB Small Farm Program. Kandi Williams is not related to Pastor Billy Williams but does assist the pastor and his wife with their forestry and land management needs.
“This program was launched by the U.S. Endorsement for Forestry and Communities. The SFLR Program is now in eight states,” Kandi Williams said.
Another part of the student program was getting to meet people who worked in jobs they might like to have one day, such as a veterinarian, police officer and meteorologist.
“I would like to study the weather,” said Dority after meeting a meteorologist from a Shreveport television station on Zoom.
Billy Williams is a part of Keeping it in the Family Project, which is a forestry project to help families learn more about healthy forest land.
“This provides such things as the environmental quality incentive program and it’s a 90 percent cost share to help them thin their timber,” Kandi Williams said.
Also, as part of their participation in the program, the students got to meet a plant breeder.
“He helps to guess to improve the genetics of a plant so they will have disease resistance. Some will tolerate drought better. He studies those different seeds,” she said.
Kandi Williams said according to the USDA, by 2050, there will be 9.5 billion people on earth. This makes her know the work done in agriculture at UAPB and partnerships with Magnolia students is important.
“We need to figure out how to feed everyone,” she said. “We can’t always depend on food being shipped from California because there is drought and wildfires. We need to figure out how to grow our own food locally to some degree. There are many people retiring from the USDA so this could be a career opportunity for these kids if they decide to take and agriculture path while they are in college.”
There are also opportunities for students to study forestry and have jobs when they grow up. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics the average age of foresters in 2020 was 47.
Charley Williams, a conservation consultant with UAPB who is retired from the USDA, explained that the university’s Small Farm Program promotes sustainable forestry for African American landowners.
“In 1910, about 19 million acres of farmland were owned by African Americans,” he said. “But since then, landowners have less land. This was sometimes because of discrimination and other predatory practices.”
Charley Williams said in many cases, African Americans would not know the value of land and would sell it cheaply, or be deceived or cheated because they had poor reading skills when it came to contracts and bills of sale.
According to the UAPB website, in 2017, African Americans possessed fewer than 3.8 million acres of farmland. To address this dramatic loss, the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities created the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention (SFLR) program in 2012.
Sustainable forestry provides a way for African American landowners to maintain their deep and often ancestral ties with the land, while at the same time derive income from their holdings and keep it in the family for generations to come, according to the site.
The students who participated in the agriculture program will be presented certifications on August 3 at the Free Union Missionary Baptist Church on 2015 South Washington Street in Magnolia.
Teri Hunt, director of 4-H Youth Development Co-Coordinator Peace Corps Prep Program of UAPB will travel to the ceremony to present the certificates and this will represent the sixth week of the program.