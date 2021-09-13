South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main Street in Magnolia, has been awarded a Columbia County Community Foundation grant of $2,000 that will be presented in the next few weeks.
The museum plans a soft opening around Christmas with a grand opening in the spring of 2022.
This grant was given to help the museum purchase computer equipment to aid in museum fundraising, communications, and artifact inventory management.
The Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization working statewide that offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct charitable dollars while learning more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners with others to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, they have provided more than $314 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve neighborhoods, towns and the state.
The ACF works locally through a network of 29 affiliate offices, each with a local staff presence and advisory board. Affiliates have responsibility for local donor services, fund development, community leadership initiatives and administration, bringing the full services of the Community Foundation to the counties they serve.