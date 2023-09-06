Water

Pictured during a presentation of 10 cases of water to the MHS Band are, left to right, Brandy Jones, Chloe Broomfield, Kearthur Brantley, David Stuart, Tara Ogle, Jackson Stevens and Steve Hardy, CFP.

Steve Hardy and Brandy Jones of Edward Jones Investments presented Magnolia High School band director David Stuart and students with 10 cases of water for the Magnolia High School Panther Band.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you