The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain.
Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.
Heath Heikes, president of BSAC, is in charge of organizing the event for the first time. Heikes said BSAC students are excited to sponsor the event again this year.
“We have all had family members who have had cancer,” said Heikes. “It is a wonderful opportunity to inform people about Steel Magnolias and the support they offer to patients and their families.”
A junior accounting major from Russellville, Heikes has seen the effects of cancer in his personal life. Two of his grandparents suffered from cancer. And then, his mother was diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his freshman year. After that initial scare, Heikes now happily reports that his mom has been cancer free for two years.
“The Lord was with me and my family during that time.”
This Light for the Fight ceremony began several years ago when business students wanted to do something to show support to the spouse of a faculty member who was fighting cancer.
Luminaries are available for purchase in honor and in memory of friends and family members. Light pink luminaries will be in memory of our friends and family members who had breast cancer, dark pink will be breast cancer survivors or current fighters, and purple luminaries are for other types of cancer.
Luminaries will be lit at the ceremony and will remain on display in the Blanchard Hall Business Building throughout the month of October.
“This is always such a special event,” said Dr. Robin Sronce, dean of the Rankin College of Business. “This ceremony is a way to honor all of those who have battled cancer, as well as for the survivors of those who have been lost to cancer.”
The luminaries are $5 each.
CLICK HERE to buy them online.
They may also be purchased by calling 870-235-4300 or by email at tamiunderwood@saumag.edu .
Proceeds from the sale of the luminaries will go to the Steel Magnolias’ Breast Cancer Support Group in Magnolia.
The ceremony is free and open to the public.