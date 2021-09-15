Show and sale

Tatum Carter with her Grand Champion Junior Goat at the 2018 Columbia County Fair and Livestock Sale.

The Columbia County Junior Livestock Premium Sale hopes to garner more support prior to the 2021 show and sale that is part of the Columbia County Fair.

This year’s fair is next week – September 20-25.

Sale President Mike Launius said many 4-H and FFA members have spent this spring and summer getting their livestock projects ready for the fair.

Winners at the Columbia County Fair hope to advance to the Southwest District Fair, the Arkansas Youth Expo and the Arkansas State Fair.

Livestock premium sale contributors will be treated to a dinner on the sale night, Thursday, September 23. Serving will begin at 5:30 p.m. in a tented area between the livestock barns and the pavilion. The dinner is co-sponsored by the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church and the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

The sale starts at 6:30 p.m.

People may still support the premium sale by calling Launius at 870-451-2304.

The public may also make an “add-on” contribution – a contribution that it added to your choice of one or more exhibitors’ bids during the premium sale. People who want their names announced during the sale as add-on contributors may place their names to the Add-On Sheet at the check-in table by 5 p.m. on September 23, or mail it to the Columbia County Junior Livestock Premium Sale, P.O. Box 1411, Magnolia, AR 71753.

The livestock premium auction is a tradition at county fairs across the nation. It is an established reward system honoring young people for the efforts they made to grow and show quality livestock. Through their efforts they have learned leadership, agricultural skills, and the value of hard work.

Since no ownership of animals are transferred in this auction, the term “premium” is used to denote a cash award given by members of the community to the young producers.

Each exhibitor will bring their animal to the sale ring for exhibition while bids are taken. The animals will then be returned to their places in the barns.

Here is the list of cattle, pig, lamb and goat exhibitors provided to the fair. These are the exhibitors eligible to participate in the Livestock Premium Sale. In addition, the grand champion pen of meat rabbits, the grand champion single fryer rabbit, the grand champion pen of broilers, and the grand champion poultry chain are eligible for sale.

The exhibitors:

Ashley Barnes

Wade Barton

Will Barton

Mikey Boyd

Hunter Buford

Ally Carter

Tatum Carter

Brooks Collier

Lane Cornett

Rayne Cranford

Caroline Daniel

Erin Kay Daniel

Dawson Dooly

Holland Dooly

Finley Grundy

Graham Grundy

Jack Hoyle

London Hughes

McKamie Jean

Bailey Kelley

Collin Kelley

Hazleigh Kelley

Kynleigh Kelley

Kelcy Lamkin

Baylor Linton

Bubba Linton

Gracie Linton

Marley Linville

Maggie McDonald

Dayton McWilliams

Hannah McWilliams

Taylor Miller

Landry Mitchell

Reese Mitchell

Kimberlynn Norment

Kinzley Norment

Taylor Orrell

Liam Quintana

Judd Samples

Lexi Samples

Sydney Shepherd

Terry Shepherd

Kara Sledge

Dylan Smith

Nora Smith

Reed Smith

Holland Stacks

Julieann Stacks

Kendall Staggs

Baxter Waller

Jackson Waller

Connor Waters

Braxton Whiddon

Brody Whiddon

Jordan Young

