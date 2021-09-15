The Columbia County Junior Livestock Premium Sale hopes to garner more support prior to the 2021 show and sale that is part of the Columbia County Fair.
This year’s fair is next week – September 20-25.
Sale President Mike Launius said many 4-H and FFA members have spent this spring and summer getting their livestock projects ready for the fair.
Winners at the Columbia County Fair hope to advance to the Southwest District Fair, the Arkansas Youth Expo and the Arkansas State Fair.
Livestock premium sale contributors will be treated to a dinner on the sale night, Thursday, September 23. Serving will begin at 5:30 p.m. in a tented area between the livestock barns and the pavilion. The dinner is co-sponsored by the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church and the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
The sale starts at 6:30 p.m.
People may still support the premium sale by calling Launius at 870-451-2304.
The public may also make an “add-on” contribution – a contribution that it added to your choice of one or more exhibitors’ bids during the premium sale. People who want their names announced during the sale as add-on contributors may place their names to the Add-On Sheet at the check-in table by 5 p.m. on September 23, or mail it to the Columbia County Junior Livestock Premium Sale, P.O. Box 1411, Magnolia, AR 71753.
The livestock premium auction is a tradition at county fairs across the nation. It is an established reward system honoring young people for the efforts they made to grow and show quality livestock. Through their efforts they have learned leadership, agricultural skills, and the value of hard work.
Since no ownership of animals are transferred in this auction, the term “premium” is used to denote a cash award given by members of the community to the young producers.
Each exhibitor will bring their animal to the sale ring for exhibition while bids are taken. The animals will then be returned to their places in the barns.
Here is the list of cattle, pig, lamb and goat exhibitors provided to the fair. These are the exhibitors eligible to participate in the Livestock Premium Sale. In addition, the grand champion pen of meat rabbits, the grand champion single fryer rabbit, the grand champion pen of broilers, and the grand champion poultry chain are eligible for sale.
The exhibitors:
Ashley Barnes
Wade Barton
Will Barton
Mikey Boyd
Hunter Buford
Ally Carter
Tatum Carter
Brooks Collier
Lane Cornett
Rayne Cranford
Caroline Daniel
Erin Kay Daniel
Dawson Dooly
Holland Dooly
Finley Grundy
Graham Grundy
Jack Hoyle
London Hughes
McKamie Jean
Bailey Kelley
Collin Kelley
Hazleigh Kelley
Kynleigh Kelley
Kelcy Lamkin
Baylor Linton
Bubba Linton
Gracie Linton
Marley Linville
Maggie McDonald
Dayton McWilliams
Hannah McWilliams
Taylor Miller
Landry Mitchell
Reese Mitchell
Kimberlynn Norment
Kinzley Norment
Taylor Orrell
Liam Quintana
Judd Samples
Lexi Samples
Sydney Shepherd
Terry Shepherd
Kara Sledge
Dylan Smith
Nora Smith
Reed Smith
Holland Stacks
Julieann Stacks
Kendall Staggs
Baxter Waller
Jackson Waller
Connor Waters
Braxton Whiddon
Brody Whiddon
Jordan Young