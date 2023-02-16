The Howard County Historical Society was awarded $2,500 for operating expenses and utilities this week by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
It was among nine grants totaling $21,930 made to historic properties and museums across the state, but the only one in South Arkansas.
Funded by the 1/8th-cent conservation tax, the awards help small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history.
The Small Museum Grants Program aims to increase the ability of community-based small museums and organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history.
Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of $250,000 or less; must have a staff of at least one person, either paid or volunteer; and must be open to the public at least 90 days per year.
Eligible activities include buildings and grounds maintenance, operating costs, equipment purchases up to $1,000, accessioning of artifact collections, educational programming, research, exhibits, and web site design and maintenance. The maximum grant award is $2,500.