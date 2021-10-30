Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Lafayette County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry.
Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 17 or until all boxes have been distribute.
The truck will be parked at Lafayette County Fair Grounds located at 1360 Hwy 82 Lewisville.
The next Mobile Pantry for Lafayette County will be on January 12.
With CDC precautions and recommendations against the Coronavirus still in place, Harvest is taking every measure to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and recipients. Mobile pantries are now operating as “drive-through” distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles.
Recipients will not be allowed to exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.
Recipients must bring photo identification or proof of address for verifying they are a resident of Lafayette County. Distribution is limited to 1 box per household and 2 households per vehicle.