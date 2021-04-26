The Phi Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is accepting applications for two scholarships.
The C. Darline Shepherd scholarship has been set up to help a high school senior defray the cost of attending a college/university of the student’s choosing the following fall semester/quarter upon graduation.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
-- Must be an African-American male or female.
-- Must be attending an Arkansas public high school in Columbia County or be a resident of Columbia County.
-- Minimum ACT score of 16 and/or a high school grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.
-- Applicants must complete the application, provide a seven-semester transcript, and provide a copy of ACT scores.
They should also submit three letters of recommendation, two from a faculty/staff at the high school and one from a member of the community.
An essay between 250-300 words is required. The essay must include a description of the family/personal background, career aspirations, financial need, and how this scholarship would benefit the applicant.
Applications may be mailed to Paula Washington-Woods, Scholarship Chair, Phi Zeta Omega Chapter, 7331 Hwy 98, Magnolia, AR 71753. or email to pwwaka1977@yahoo.com.
Two scholarship awards valued at $500 will be presented. One will be awarded to a student attending a historically black college (HBCU).
Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by Black college women at Howard University, Washington, D.C, in 1908. The efforts of Alpha Kappa Alpha women promote high scholarship, vocational and career guidance, health services, and the advancement of human and civil rights.