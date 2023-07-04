Reese Mitchell has been selected as the 2023 Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show Scholarship Recipient.
Mitchell was an active member of the fair for more than 11 years where she exhibited market swine, market steers, commercial heifers, poultry, arts and crafts, horticulture and food preservation.
She will be attending the University of Arkansas this fall pursuing a degree in animal science with a pre-professional science concentration and agriculture communications.
Mitchell will receive $750 per semester for 2023-2024.
The Fair Association continues to make plans for the 2023 Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show, September 18-23.
A clean-up day will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 26. Exhibitors, FFA and 4-H members and the community are invited to take part.