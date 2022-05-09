Central Arkansas Development Council will distribute USDA commodities at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia on Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20.
Distribution will begin at 9 a.m.
Food items may Include: UHT milk, grape juice, fruit mix, raisins, diced tomatoes, cream of mushroom soup, pinto beans, walnuts, spaghetti, rice, farina (cream of wheat), canned pork and beef chili.
ID must be present in order to receive commodities. All customers receiving commodities must present identification. A photo ID is preferred.