A beginners’ class in Dr. Paul Lam's Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17 in the Community Room at Lelia Enrichment Complex, 600 Lelia Street.
The free lessons will be simple, easy to follow, and each class will build on the previous one. Chairs will be available for those who feel the need to sit.
Classes will be held from Monday, July 17 through Monday, August 28.
Register by calling Jeanette Johnson at 870-626-3093 or emailing Jeanette at jjohnson@aaaswa.net.