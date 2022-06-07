The Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia Board of Directors has promoted Chris Ludwig to chief executive officer and executive director, effective immediately.
Ludwig was promoted to post following the resignation of Deneisa Jamerson.
“We are honored and excited to welcome Chris into the executive director role,” said Kristy Smith, chairman of the Board of Directors. “His passion and heart for this club and its members has been evident over the past two years. We look forward to continuing this journey with him as he continues to serve the children of Columbia County.”
Ludwig most recently served as director of Athletics and Facilities at the club. During his two years in the position, the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia has seen tremendous growth in all athletic programs and has garnered support from local businesses and individuals.
Ludwig has been instrumental in major improvements to the club facilities including an updated gymnasium, HVAC upgrades, updated safety features, and a host of cosmetic improvements.
“I am excited to be the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia,” said Ludwig. “I hope to continue the success and growth we have accomplished over the past two years and look forward to growing our facilities, sports programs, and after-school program. The community support has been extraordinary and I look forward to many new opportunities for the Boys & Girls Club to continue serving our children and our community.”
Ludwig is a graduate of Mount Holly High School and the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. He holds a degree from South Arkansas Community College. He and his son, Connor, live in the Marysville area.
With the promotion of Ludwig to executive director, the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia is accepting applications for director of Athletics & Facilities. Interested candidates should submit their resume via email to bgcmaghr@gmail.com