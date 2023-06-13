The Emerson Fire Department will have its 6th annual fish fry from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the Emerson Fire Department.
Drive-through service is available.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance or at the door. For tickets or more information call Eric Goble, 870-904-1628.
Proceeds will be used for training and equipment.
A free gospel music program will follow the fish fry at the Farm Credit Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. The pavilion is on U.S. 79 in Emerson. Bring lawn chairs for seating.