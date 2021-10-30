Two telehealth rooms are now available, at no charge, for Medicare beneficiaries in the Lelia Enrichment Complex, located at 600 Lelia Street in Magnolia.
Seniors will be able to use the rooms and equipment for telehealth appointments with their out-of-town physicians.
This project was made possible by a $1,000 grant awarded by the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund that was used for the purchase of two computers, chairs and desks.
The rooms have also been renovated to be soundproof and HIPPA compliant.
To schedule the use of the telehealth room for your appointment, call 870-626-3090.