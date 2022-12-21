Recipe for Roasted Sweet Potato Soup, 12 – 1 cup servings
Ingredients
• 3 lbs. sweet potatoes (about 4 medium-large sized),
• 2 Tablespoons Olive oil
• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
• 2 oz. uncured diced pancetta
• 1 cup white onion, chopped
• 1 cup celery hearts, chopped
• 1 cup carrots, chopped
• 5 garlic cloves, minced (approx. 5 teaspoons)
• 1/2 teaspoons salt
• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
• 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
• 5 cups low sodium chicken broth
• 2 cups 1% milk
1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil.
2. Peel, cut, and quarter sweet potatoes into chunks. Toss with olive oil and place on prepared baking sheet. Roast for 40-45 minutes or until lightly brown.
3. After roasting sweet potatoes about 20 minutes, heat butter on stovetop over medium heat in a large stock pot/dutch oven. Once melted, add in pancetta, and stir together until fully cooked, about 5 minutes. Then take pancetta out and set aside in small bowl with paper towel.
4. In the same pot, add in the onion and sauté until translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Then add in chopped celery and carrot, stir together, and cook for another 3 minutes. Add in garlic and continue cooking mixture until garlic is fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.
5. Stir in salt, pepper, paprika, allspice, and ginger seasonings, mixing well to combine.
6. Add in roasted sweet potatoes, chicken broth, and milk. Stir everything together until fully combined. Cover pot with lid and let mixture simmer together for 15 minutes.
7. Remove soup from heat, uncover pot, and use a hand blender to fully blend everything together until desired consistency is reached. Taste soup and adjust seasonings to preference.
Serve soup warm. Optional - top with croutons and diced pancetta.
CLICK HERE to download the recipe card.
Notes
Soup will keep in airtight containers in the freezer for up to 3 months.
If you opt to skip using pancetta, use 2 tablespoons of butter or vegetable oil to sauté veggies with.
CLICK HERE to see more Community News.